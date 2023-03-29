Holm, David.jpg

David Holm

David A. Holm passed away at his home in Arizona in September 2022. David was born to Billy and Dorothy Holm 69 years ago. He graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School and was valedictorian of his class. He joined the Air Force after high school. He completed his undergraduate education a UW-Eau Claire and then obtained an advanced degree from UW-Madison.

