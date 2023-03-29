David Holm

David A. Holm passed away at his home in Arizona in September 2022. David was born to Billy and Dorothy Holm 69 years ago. He graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School and was valedictorian of his class. He joined the Air Force after high school. He completed his undergraduate education a UW-Eau Claire and then obtained an advanced degree from UW-Madison.
David had variety of jobs over his lifetime. His last job was at the Salvation Army helping others. He was known as Santa Claus for the children there during Christmas. He was very interested in genealogy and enjoyed sharing this with family. He was fluent in Portuguese and Spanish. He wrote a book and a play that his family will never get to read. He had a kind heart and cared for stray cats at his home.
He is survived by Billy Holm (father); Diana Brown (sister): Vickie (Doug) Bloom (sister); Ken (Sue) Holm (brother); Dennis (Judy) Holm (brother); Julie (Dave) Wiensch (sister).
He was preceded in death by Dorothy Holm (mother), David Brown (brother-in-law), grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Arizona Cremation Society assisted the family with arrangements. A celebration of life gathering will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Salvation Army in David’s name.