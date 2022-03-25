David Arthur Horan, 83, passed away quietly Saturday November 14, 2021.
Dave was born in Eau Claire, WI to Arthur and Lillian (Sveum) Horan on April 19, 1938. David graduated from Independence High School in 1956 and then joined the US Air Force for four years. Dave earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics and Business Administration from UW-Eau Claire and following his graduation from college began his career in 1964 at the Uniroyal-Goodrich Tire Company, Eau Claire, in the Industrial Engineering Department. He later became the Industrial Engineer Manager, and served his last two years as Closure Manager for the Uniroyal plant shutdown, officially retiring in January, 1995.
Not ready for retirement, Dave went back to an early love of driving truck and earned his CDL (Commercial Driver’s License) Class A certification from Chippewa Valley Technical College. He spent the next few years driving over the road and then went on to be a CVTC instructor in the truck driving program.
Besides his deep love of family, Dave had many interests in his life. High among them were time spent hunting pheasants or deer, walking down a trout stream in his waders, lake fishing in the summer, duck hunting in the fall, and ice fishing on Lake Altoona in the fishing shack he made. His hunting dogs were his faithful companions over the years. He also liked spending time at the family cabin on Lake Superior.
Dave belonged to the Eau Claire Rod and Gun Club where he was a long time member of the Uniroyal Trap Team, and was a 35-year member of the Altoona Lions Club where he was an active and dedicated member. He served as President, Vice President, Board Member/advisor, and Treasurer. He was a Melvin Jones Recipient-the highest honor awarded to a Lion Member by Lions Club International. In addition, Dave was involved in many club projects including Cinder City Days, Fish Boils, Lion Vision Screening Project & Cornea Eye Tissue Transportation, and Christmas in the Park.
And lastly, Dave loved to cook! Whether it be frying or smoking his trout, taking an Asian Cooking class, making his legendary chicken noodle soup, fried chicken wings, or cooking over the campfire at the cabin, he did it all.
Dave is survived by his wife, Karen; son Mark Horan of Superior, WI; daughter Kelly Horan Speckien (Rick) of Osseo, WI; grandchildren Kyle, Kimberly, Anna, Sam; and great grand grandchildren Daniel and Brooke; other relatives and friends and his loving little dog Annie.
A Celebration of Life for David will be held from 11:00 to 1:30 on Saturday, April 9, 2022 in Altoona 10th Street Park, in the Fish House Northern Room. An Altoona Lion’s Club Rose Ceremony will be held at 1:00.
Memorial contributions will be given to the Altoona Lion’s Club Charities in Dave’s memory or donations can be given to a charity of the donor’s choice.