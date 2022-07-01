David H. Johnson, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at VitaCare Assisted Living in Ladysmith, WI.
David was born on March 14, 1946, in Eau Claire, to Hjalmer and Gladys B. (Lee) Johnson. He graduated from Bloomer High School with the Class of 1964. David married Nancy Ludwigson and they later divorced. He was a farmer and also drove truck for Menards. On October 13, 2007, David married Lori Swaenepoel in Lake Holcombe, WI.
David was a member of the Chetek school board and a 4-H Leader with the Sand Creek Pipers. He enjoyed attending tractor pulls, going bowling and playing softball. David was a devoted husband, proud father and grandfather, and a loyal friend. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
David is survived by his wife, Lori; children, Todd (Stephanie) Johnson of Downing, WI, Cheri (Colby) Booth of Emmett, ID, Brock (Jessica) Warnik of North Carolina and Brittany (Jake) Hagglund of Houston, TX; stepchildren, Randy Ptacek Jr. of Ladysmith, Stacey (Rob) Ptacek of Menomonie, WI, Mitchell (Jackie) Ptacek of Seattle, WA, and Mindy Ptacek of Gilman, WI; brother, Richard (Becky) Johnson of Gilbert, AZ; sister, Diane (Larry) Hjelter of Eau Claire, WI; sisters-in-law, LuAnne (Rod) Witt and Eileen Swaenepoel both of Holcombe, WI; 15 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, LaVonne Rydlund; and brother-in-law, William Swaenepoel.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Inurnment will be held at a later date in River Side Cemetery, Ladysmith, WI.
