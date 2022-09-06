David M. Johnson, age 74, passed away on August 31, 2022, at Dove Healthcare West.
He was born on December 30, 1947, to the late Merrill and Berma Jean (Cleasby) Johnson in Mondovi, WI.
David knew useless trivia about singers, actors, and actresses and of their birthnames, birthdates, birthplaces, and any other information you wanted to know about them. He loved watching television. David was also a Packer fan. In his younger years he played softball. David enjoyed bowling in couples league.
He loved his stepdaughter, Jessica, and thought of her as his own. David married Kim Bungartz on August 7, 1999. Later on, they separated, were never divorced, and remained friends.
David is survived by his wife, Kimberly Johnson; his brother, Jim Johnson; his stepdaughter, Jessica Drefko; his niece, Jamie Johnson; and his uncle Gary Johnson.
He was proceeded in death by his parents; in-laws, Jerry and Marlys Blodgett; aunts; uncles; and cousins.
A Memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at the Celebration of Life Center.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is assisting the family. To offer condolences online or share a memory of David please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
To plant a tree in memory of David Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.