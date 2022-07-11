David Ernest Johnson, 71, after a brief battle with cancer, died on Sunday, June 26th, 2022, at 11:54am, with his family by his side.
He was born on December 26th, 1950, in Eau Claire, WI to Ernest D. and Norman (Rognlien) Johnson and raised in Strum, WI. After graduating from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1969, David began working full-time at Uniroyal while also attending UW-Eau Claire. He graduated in May 1984 with a Business Management degree.
On August 10th, 1974, David and Shannon Marie Kelley were married at First Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. They were married almost 48 years. Sarah Marie was welcomed into the family on March 27th, 1989.
After twenty years of owning their family business, Home Medical Equipment Center, and then being employed at Chilson Subaru, David retired in 2018.
David valued family and friends. He also had several interests, some being raising and field trialing yellow and black labs, hunting, fishing, singing and fantastic cooking.
David is survived by his wife Shannon; daughter Sarah ( Josh) Lanphere; four grandchildren Dominick, Emily, Hailey and Garrett; sisters-in-law Rev. Laura J. Kelley and Mary Hazen; brothers-in-law Tom ( Cheri) Kelley and their son Ethan; John ( Donna Kroll) Kelley and their children Isabella, Sophie and William Kelley; sister Marilyn (Roger) Engen and their children Heather (Shawn) Kapanke, Chris (Lynn) and Cory (Crystal); nephew Jim (Irina) Graham; niece Kate (trevor) Graham Moelker; several close friends; and extended family.
David is preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law Dr. Walter and Elda Kelley; brothers-in-law John Hazen; sister Linda Graham St. Louis (Fred Graham; remarried to Allan St. Louis).
We send a heartfelt thank you to the Mayo Clinic Hospice Team for their care and soothing compassion.
Memorial Service will be held Monday, July 18, 2022, at 11:00 am at First Congregational Church, 310 Broadway St., Eau Claire, and officiated by Rev. Dr. Mark Pirazzini. Visitation will be one hour prior to the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Mayo Clinic Health System NWWI Hospice Team or First Congregational Church.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.