David W. Klee (Dave, Bud), 93, Altoona, passed away peacefully November 15, 2021 at Care Partners Stonewood with family at his side.
Dave was born to William and Clara (Ohlrich) in Atlantic Mine, Michigan on January 13, 1928. He graduated from Painesdale High School and was Valedictorian of his class. Dave married Bertha Maki on December 16, 1950 in Hancock, Michigan.
In his younger years Dave enjoyed and excelled at playing hockey and baseball. He worked at Manderfield Hatchery in Atlantic Mine and moved to Wisconsin to pursue a career in the tile industry. He was co-owner of Eau Claire Tile and Terrazzo and was the Estimator until retiring in 1985. Dave is known for his ever-present sense of humor, always providing a new story or joke to make us laugh. He had a love of cars over the years, especially Corvairs, and enjoyed following local sports, the Green Bay Packers and New York Yankees.
Dave was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Altoona for many years.
Dave is preceded in death by his wife, Bertha, his parents William and Clara, sisters Lorinda (Sis) O’Brien, Beatrice (Peg) Race, Eunice (Peach) Williams and brother Wesley Klee.
Dave is survived by his children, Debbie (Steve) Struck of Altoona; Bill (Betty) Klee of Fall Creek; Julie (Scott) Jarvis of Eau Claire; and Amy (Gary) Kastello of La Crescent, MN; along with grandchildren, Mark (Linda) Struck of Fall Creek; Matt Struck (Amber Goodell) of Eau Claire; Erin (Steven) Paske of Franklin, TN; Laura (Philip) Engebretson of Clearbrook, MN; Andrew Jarvis of Eau Claire; Justin Jarvis of Naval Base Kitsap, WA; Ethan (Samantha) Kastello of Orangevale, CA; Kyle (Olivia) Kastello of Coeur d’ Alene, ID; Ellen and Carly Kastello of La Crescent, MN; great-grandchildren, Cole Struck, Cade Struck, Baruch Engebretson, Aliyah Engebretson, Eliam Kastello, Rory Kastello, many special nieces and nephews, and special friend Mona Elliott.
A very heartfelt thank you to Casey, Jennifer, Sarah P., and Karl from St. Croix Hospice, along with Sara K. and Maddie for providing loving care.
As Dave requested, a private service was held at the family home on Saturday, November 20th with burial at Rest Haven Cemetery at a later date.
Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
