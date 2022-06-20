David A. Lamon of Menomonie, WI passed away peacefully after a long illness of Leukemia at The Veterans Hospital in Tomah, WI on June 13, 2022
David was born in Milwaukee, WI to George and Lestencia (Harmes) Lamon on December 2, 1949. He married Lynn on May 17, 1997. David served his country with the U.S. Army in Vietnam and following that time he was a recruiter for the Army. Later in his career he worked at Phillips Plastic in Menomonie. David was an excellent dart player. He loved his family and his two dogs Sophie and Oliver.
David is survived by his wife Lynn; son, David Jr. (Kari) of Park Falls, WI; two stepsons, Jason (Jodi) Pellett of Menomonie and Jamie (Della) Pellett of Colfax; and stepdaughter Erin Pellett of Menomonie. He is further survived by his sister, Jenny (Mark) Drangstveit of Black River Falls; brother, Willard Lamon of Tomah; two half-sisters, Glory Stelling of Janesville, and Leila Krienke of Beloit; 15 grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his daughter Teresa (Lamon) Thurston; his parents, brother and sister in infancy Betty and Charles; sisters, Georgia Ellison, Virginia Valljio, Jane Burazin, Joyce Jankowski, Sharon Iverson, and Jean Lamon; brothers, Arthur, Bernard, James, Richard, and George Jr.; half-brother, Charles Lamon.
A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday June 24, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI with pastor Wendy Slaback officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.