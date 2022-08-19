David R. Lange, age 67, formerly of Eau Claire, died on April 29, 2022 at his home in San Diego, California.
David was born on January 11, 1955 in Eau Claire. He grew up on Eddy Lane graduating from North High School in 1973. After graduation he joined the Navy and spent 6 ½ years traveling the Orient and living in Florida. David then settled in the city he fell in love with during his travels — San Diego. He worked for the federal government at Point Loma until a work injury moved him from working on ocean piers to desk duty as a purchasing agent.
David was an artist with a love of painting. Many of his drawings can be found in homes of friends and family. All his life he loved collecting antiques, especially enjoying the search for items from all over the world. He had a tremendous love for cats and raised many “babies” throughout his life.
He is survived by his sister, Diane Keiser of Lincoln City, OR; brother, Duane Lange of Chippewa Falls; nieces, Heather Adams, Melissa Wirth and Emily Gerken; other relatives and friends.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Bernice and William Lange; and niece, Heidi Nerbovig.
A memorial reception will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Pine Meadows Golf Course in Eau Claire. Interment was in Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington. In lieu flowers, memorials may be made to any pet rescue of your choice. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
