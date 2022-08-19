David R. Lange, age 67, formerly of Eau Claire, died on April 29, 2022 at his home in San Diego, California.

David was born on January 11, 1955 in Eau Claire. He grew up on Eddy Lane graduating from North High School in 1973. After graduation he joined the Navy and spent 6 ½ years traveling the Orient and living in Florida. David then settled in the city he fell in love with during his travels — San Diego. He worked for the federal government at Point Loma until a work injury moved him from working on ocean piers to desk duty as a purchasing agent.

