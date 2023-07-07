I came into this life early on the morning of September 26, 1955 in the beautiful little town of Rice Lake, WI. I was surrounded by a very loving and supportive family. Kind and patient parents, my sister Janet who was 16 years my senior, my brother Don who was 10 years older and my brother Mike who was only 3 years older and countless aunts and uncles made for a wonderful family. I always thought my parents must have forgotten about all the craziness of raising kids when they had Mike and me. We moved to a new neighborhood in Eau Claire, WI when I was 3 years old and being surrounded by young families with kids our age was perfect for endless play. My parents purchased a cottage on Lower Long Lake when I was about 10 and it soon became an all summer adventure. Swimming, skiing and again being surrounded by lots of kids made this an idyllic place to enjoy my teen years. I have been exceedingly fortunate throughout my life with loving people and being surrounded by beautiful nature.
Even with all that love and support during my teen years, I lived a life very much on the edge, until one night on August 3rd, 1973 when I was 17 years old I went over that edge, flying and tumbling through the air in a ‘57 Chevrolet. When we finally landed I had broken my back, injured my spinal cord and was paralyzed. As a paraplegic I had now entered a whole new world. I ended up in Rochester, MN at the Mayo Clinic after a harrowing flight in a small plane through quite a lightning storm with just the pilot and my father. A couple of months later and with new friends that would last a lifetime, I returned to Eau Claire until December and the snows came.