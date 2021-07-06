David Wayne Lorentz, 72, of Eau Claire, went home to be with his Savior, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
David was born on September 7, 1948 in Green Bay, WI to the late LaVerne F. and Jean J. (Sorenson) Lorentz. When he was 18 months old, the family moved to Eau Claire where he has lived since. David attended Central Junior High and graduated from Memorial High School in 1966. He met his wife, Kathleen Kathy Riley, in high school and they were married in 1971. David and Kathy celebrated 50 years of marriage this year.
After two years of college, David enlisted in the Army Reserves. He completed basic training at Fort Polk, LA and served for 6 years. From there he worked 11 years at Uniroyal tire plant in Eau Claire along with his mother and brother, Robert. After the plant closed, David held various jobs in insurance and industrial sales.
David was an avid volunteer youth sports coach spending hundreds of hours working with kids on his baseball, football, and basketball teams. Instilling good sportsmanship and a love of sports in the kids he coached was important to David. He supported UWEC athletics by working on the football chain gang and as the official scorer for the women’s basketball team for over three decades. In 2017, he was received the “Jim Mueller Blugold Sprit Award”.
He enjoyed fishing and being “at the lake” in Chetek, WI. Especially if it meant he got to spend that time with his grandkids. He enjoyed golf and used it as a means to stay connected with his many friends. His love for dogs meant the family always had one around. There wasn’t a time when you wouldn’t see a Saint Bernard or English Bulldog at his house.
He was a member of Eau Claire Lodge 112 F. &A.M. and participated on the Shriners Tin Lizzies team.
David is survived by his wife Kathy; children, Nathan (Heather) Lorentz, Stuart (Jill) Lorentz, and Jessica (Hunt) Lacey; grandchildren, Cole, Carter, Arabella, Kaitlyn, Flynn, Madelyn, Gabriel, and Camren; brother-in-law, Jack Timm and many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert (Janet) and Richard (Barbara); and sister, Sandra Timm.
Davids family extends a special thank you to the staff and doctors at Mayo Clinic Health Systems Eau Claire, Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN and Oakwood Villa in Altoona.
Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 9, 2021 at Evergreen Funeral Home (off Golf Road one block east of Hwy 93 in Eau Claire) with Pastor David Irgens officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. There will not be a visitation prior to service on Friday. A private interment will be held at a later date. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, David would want you to support local sports by buying a ticket and sitting in the stands. To send a condolence to the family, please visit our obituaries at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com.