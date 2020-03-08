David Mansur

David Dave Mansur was born Sept. 7, 1980 to Carol (Davis) Mansur and Donald Mansur. He died unexpectedly Feb. 18, 2020 at the age of 39 yrs.
He is survived by his wife, Sharaea Lynn Mansur; his son, Robby of Mondovi; daughter, Kaleigh of Wisconsin Rapids; and siblings, Tommy, Anthony, and Andy; mother, Carol Langiewicz; step-father, Butch Langiewicz of Boyd; and many cousins and relatives.
He attended school in Whitehall and Osseo in his younger years. He was a graduate of the school of hard knocks, and was a very accomplished carpenter, construction laborer, roofer, auto mechanic, and handyman. There never was a job that he couldn’t try his hand at.
He had a big heart, sparkle in his eye and a grin for everyone and was always ready to help anyone that needed his help. He was outgoing, made a friend where ever he went, loved heavy metal music and concerts, and recently used his artistic talents to take up tattooing.
A celebration of life was held Feb. 28, 2020 at Smith Funeral Chapel and was attended by many relatives and friends.