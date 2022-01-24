Eau Claire, WI resident David Allen Martin (Smiley) passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022. Surrounded by his family, wife Donna Martin, son Micah Martin, daughters Natalie Martin-Snider and Leah Martin, sisters Marrianne Berg, Linda Martin and Anna Marie Govin.
David battled with health issues for many years of his life. During the last few years his health declined dramatically.
David was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on August 3, 1955 to Dorothy June and Dairl J. Martin. He was the third of 7 children Dairl (Duck) Martin, Laverne (Harry) Martin, Marriannne Berg, Anna Marie Govin, Linda Martin, and Darren (Butch) Martin.
David grew up doing farm work with his siblings and family. Throughout his childhood he lived in many parts of the western states, with some of his fondest memories being those of his childhood and teenage years growing up in California and Colorado.
Smiley was a happy-go-lucky, do-good man and made friends easily with his electric personality. He always had your back and always showed up in a time of need. David had so much love to give, he shared it with everyone. He radiated joy, humor and had an infectious laugh that many claim to say they could hear from miles away. It was a very boisterous and joyous laugh, along with a captivating smile, earning him the nickname Smiley.
On February 23, 1978 David married the love of his life Donna Laverne Wyman. Together they had a fun and vibrant life raising 4 children, Micah David Martin, Nathan William Martin, Natalie Therese Martin and Leah Marie Martin.
David graduated from Chippewa Valley Technical College with a degree in welding and metal fabrication. He had an amazing career owning and operating Hallie Custom Welding and Fabrication for 36 years. He was well known in the community for his wonderful metal fabrication work. He was a true artist in his trade and has done work all over the region. Locally he has worked on many railings, bridges and special projects throughout the community. He fabricated the jails and railings at Moulton’s Skate America, railings at the Lake Hallie Golf Course and underwater welding on the Hwy 29 bridge in Chippewa Falls. His proudest job was on a remembrance sculpture made for the Neillsville, WI High Grounds, honoring past veterans. He and his brother Duck fabricated the art designed by Anne Jensen of Ascending Doves. He also did many other projects around the community, his work is scattered throughout the Chippewa Valley at many well-known buildings and businesses.
David was a family man and loving man who spent his free time making people laugh and smile. Being outdoors, golfing, fishing and hunting were his absolute favorite pastimes. He was a lover of music, rock and roll, and dancing. He was an avid Packers fan, never missing a game and driving us crazy trying to figure out what channel we needed to stream it on that week. David was very loved by his family and friends and he will be greatly missed by so many.
He is survived by his wife Donna of 43 years; children Micah, Natalie (Levi) and Leah; grandchildren Willow (River), Ava, Liam, Juniper and Abrum; siblings; beloved brother; best friends Duck (Peggy), Marrianne (Larry), Anna Marie (Ted), Linda and Butch (Kathy).
He is preceded in death by his son Nathan William Martin; father Dairl; mother Dorothy; stepfather Warner; sister-in-law Dolly; stepsister Roxanne; niece Unity; and many other loved ones.
A celebration of life will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 29th, 2022 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona. Visitation will be held 1 hr. prior.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.