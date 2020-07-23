David W. Maves, age 75, of Menomonie, WI passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, after a long battle with liposarcoma. He was born December 24th, 1944 in Menomonie, WI to Irvin and Ruth (Miller) Maves. He grew up near Elk Mound, WI and graduated from Elk Mound High School.
Dave graduated from UW-River Falls with a degree in education and went on to earn his master’s degree in counseling from UW-Stout. He taught eighth grade social studies at Menomonie Middle School for 33 years, retiring in 2000. He also served on many committees and mentored new teachers. During his tenure he led the yearly Veterans Day program and served on the state social studies board. Dave married Irma Jean Christopherson on June 14th, 1969 at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Whitehall, WI.
Highlights after retirement included serving on the Historical Society board, being a bailiff for Dunn County, working on election days and serving as a lay leader for Salem Iron Creek United Methodist Church.
For more than 40 years, Dave was known as the voice of Menomonie High School sports. He was the public address announcer for football and basketball games. He earned a place in Menomonie’s inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015 for service to his community.
Since the early 1990’s Dave served on the WESTconsin Credit Union board, including holding the position of chairman for over 20 years. This was a great passion of his and considered members as well as employees an extended family. Dave was well loved by his community and this was shown in 2017 when he and his wife earned the “Good Neighbor Award” from the Menomonie Area Chamber & Visitors Center.
Dave is survived by his wife of 51 years, Irma Jean, sons Mark (Nicole) of Elk River, MN, Jeff (Stephanie) of Port Washington, WI and his daughter Jill (Ben) Lorber of West Allis, WI. He loved his six grandchildren, Sam, Peyton, Morgan, Julia, Blake and Ryan. He is also survived by his sisters Joan (Mike) Weier and Jean Rzepiejewski as well as many nieces and nephews, and countless cousins, great-nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Irvin and Ruth (Miller) Maves.
The family would like to thank the medical staff at both Menomonie Mayo Clinic and Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, especially Dr. James Walker and Dr. Scott Okuno. A scholarship fund will be established in Dave’s memory and donations in lieu of flowers can be designated for this purpose.
A private Celebration of Life will be held for the immediate family at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at Salem Iron Creek United Methodist Church in the Town of Spring Brook, Dunn Co. WI with Pastor Allen Christensen officiating. For the public, the service will be broadcast to the church parking lot on 93.5 F.M. It will also be a Facebook live event on Olson Funeral Home Facebook page. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI is serving the family.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com