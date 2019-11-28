David Mayer, age 88, was called home to our Lord on November 20, 2019. He died peacefully at home with his wife and family by his side.
David was born November 4, 1931 to Valentine and Frances (Bain) Mayer in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
David graduated from Altoona High School in 1949. He was drafted into the Army in 1950, here he served as Military Police and a Cadet Instructor at Camp Gordon MP Replacement Training Center for two years.
David married the love of his life, Patricia (O’Donahoe), on May 21, 1955 and shared 64 wonderful years. Together they would have five children.
In Dave’s early years he worked part time for the Union Construction Truck Company, the Altoona Fire Department, the Eau Claire Ambulance Company, before joining the Eau Claire Sheriff Department as a Patrol Officer. David would later take on a part-time job as a bouncer for the Left Guard and Midway Inn in Eau Claire, while still working for the Eau Claire Sheriff Department.
David retired from the Eau Claire County Sheriff Department after 31 years. Being a law enforcement officer made David very proud. He served as a Patrol Officer for 9 years, Detective Sargent for 12 years and a Lieutenant of the Eau Claire County Jail for 10 years, before he retired. In his many years of law enforcement, he graduated from the FBI academy in 1975, served as President of the FBI National Academy- Wisconsin Chapter in 1983. He graduated from the Southern Police Institute Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs, Federal Bureau of Investigation United State Department of Justice. He attended the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire and was a member of the Wisconsin Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Association. David was willing to help in any way he could, to do his best and teach other officers when they would join the force. He was truly respected by his peers. He lived by his own creed, treated every man with fairness and honesty.
David loved his wife and always wanted her by his side. Always making sure she was happy and giving her everything she needed or wanted. He did the same for his kids. His family was always his first priority. He had a special and caring way about him. He spent his off time with his family and made sure vacations were a great memory.
He loved to hunt and fish in his lifetime and spent many weeks doing so with his wife, family and friends. In the fall he and his wife would spend weeks up north at the Yellow Lake Lodge with Dickie Do, who was like a brother to Dave. David was also a big Green Bay Packer Fan and would have his family around him on game day! David was an all-around great man and was loved by many relatives and friends. Some he lost and some he left behind. He was deeply loved and will truly be missed.
David leaves behind his wife, Patricia; daughter-in-law, Peggi Mayer; children, Teresa Mayer, Renee (Mike) Hanson, Mike (Shannon) Mayer, and Christina (Clint) Heiman; grandchildren, Ray Mayer, Adam Mayer, Matthew Mayer, Taylor Mayer, Ruth Lambert, Samantha (Adam) Johnson, Danielle Mayer, Kelsey Hanson, Travis (Lacy) Mayer, Kyle Kortney, and Katelyn Heiman; great-grandchildren, Madison Lambert, Emma Johnson, Teegan, Kendel, and Brayln.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Val and Frances; son, Arthur; infant grandchildren, Victoria, Joshua, and Douglas Heiman.
Funeral services will take place at 12:30 pm on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church 1812, Lynn Avenue, Altoona, WI 54720 with Father Derek Sakowski officiating. Burial with military honors will take place in the Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington. Visitation will take place Monday evening, December 2, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Hulke Family Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Tuesday at the church from 11:30 am until the time of service.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.