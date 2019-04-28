David McClaflin

David L. “Red Dog” McClaflin passed away peacefully at home April 24, 2019.
He was born in Eau Claire on June 15, 1950, the son of Norman and Margaret (Moore) McClaflin. Red Dog graduated from Eau Claire North High School and was drafted during the Vietnam War. During this time he served in the U.S. Army stationed in Korea until his honorable discharge.
Red Dog worked for Western Electric and later AT&T ultimately retiring from Lucent Technology in 2001. He spent the 90’s living in Colorado Springs where he worked with many very good friends and later moved back home to Eau Claire. He never had children, however he kept his friends and family very close to him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Steven McClaflin.
Red Dog is survived by his nephew, Scott (Dawn Anderson) McClaflin of Eau Claire; and niece, Deidra (Scott) Rood of Chippewa Falls; great nieces and nephews, Jennifer (James) Ellison, Mallorie (Ty) Burchard, Cody (Erica Morris) Fiedler; and by great-great nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, in Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire, with Military Honors rendered by American Legion Post #53. A Celebration of Red Dog’s life will immediately follow at 3 p.m. at the Eau Claire Rod & Gun Club.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is serving the family.