David D. Meyer, age 82 of Eau Claire passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at his home away from home at the lake in Mikana, WI.
David was born in Eau Claire, WI on December 5, 1939 to Edith and Walter Meyer. He grew up in Eau Claire with his seven siblings and graduated from Regis High School. He went on to become a pipe fitter in the building trades and early in his career, was drafted into the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1969. David was married to the love of his life for 50 years and the marriage was blessed with two sons. Throughout his 45 year career, he was a leader in the local union and was a proud advocate for his fellow tradesmen. David had many interests ranging from tracking a deer in the middle of the big woods to sitting comfortably in a venue offering live theatre entertainment. Among his favorites, concepting a project and working to it’s completion with his son and grandson at the shack up north.
David is survived by his son John D. (Donalee) Meyer, his grandson Steven T. Meyer, sister Arlene Holub, brothers Bob (Mary) Meyer, Dick (Alice) Meyer, sister-in-laws Lori Meyer, Evone Meyer and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Barb, his son Steve P. Meyer, brothers Jim, Tom, Jerry, Don, brother-in-law Thomas Ginder, sister-in-law Alice (Ginder) McSorley, brother-in-law Bernie McSorley.
A memorial service for David will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Deacon Gregory Power officiating. Memorial visitation will take place at the church Thursday morning from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment with military honors will take place immediately following the memorial service in the Calvary Cemetery in Eau Claire.