Our beloved father, David Sheils Mickelson of Eau Claire, died peacefully on September 20, 2020 at the age of 94 with his children by his side.
Dave was born on December 31, 1925, to Myron and Mildred (Sheils) Mickelson, in the city that he called home for almost 95 years. And although he traveled all over the world, there was no place dearer to him than Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He lived in different parts of the city, but his heart belonged to the Lower West Side.
Dave had a strong Catholic faith and lived that faith throughout his life. He was a lifelong member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church where he married the love of his life, Jean Agnes LaBerge, on October 14, 1950. Dave always said that he was “rich in love” and his 70-year love story with Jean was proof of that. Their love blessed them with 7 children, 14 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.
During his senior year at St. Patrick’s High School, Dave responded to the attack on our nation at Pearl Harbor by joining the fight in the South Pacific aboard the USS Hughes. Dave worked in the engine room. Under heavy air assault, he was called to a munitions position. While there, a kamikaze hit the engine room, and all of his mates were killed. This experience shaped his view on the tragedy of war and the need for a peaceful world. Dave was honorably discharged from service on April 29, 1946. He attended several ship reunions in his later years and enjoyed reconnecting with fellow shipmates. Dave was a 75-year member of the American Legion.
Dave served his community as President of the PTA, a member of St. Patrick’s Parish Council, an elected Eau Claire County Board member, and March of Dimes volunteer. He and Jean also delivered dinners for Meals on Wheels and he loved visiting with the seniors he met. He supported many local and national causes, especially charities for children. Dave was kind and open hearted to family and stranger alike. There was always room at the table.
At a young age, Dave learned the value of hard work. He was a caddy at the Eau Claire Country Club, an usher at the State Theater, and made taffy for a local candy store. After the war, one of Dave’s first jobs was working at the D’Toggery, a local men’s clothing store, where he worked with his future father-in-law, Walt LaBerge. When Walt left the D’Toggery to form the H&L Men’s Shop, Dave joined him as a suit salesman. Dave was a sharp dresser and if you were a gentleman living in Eau Claire and owned a suit, there was a good chance you bought it from Dave. He was friendly, outgoing, and at times we thought he knew everyone in Eau Claire. Dave was not only a great salesman, he was an entrepreneur. Beginning in 1964, in addition to his work at the H&L, Dave and Jean began their life as landlords, acquiring several rental properties primarily on the Lower West Side. They took pride in their properties and cared about their renters. After the H&L, but before retirement, he started David Displays and traveled the state setting up displays at liquor stores.
Family was first and foremost. He and his brother, Jim, each had seven children and family reunions became an event that he looked forward to and cherished. The family circle of conversation, stories and laughter under the shade tree, and talent shows brought him so much joy. Dave attended countless piano and ballet recitals, Christmas concerts, basketball and football games, pompon routines, swim meets and was a “roadie” for his son’s rock band. Dave and Jean opened their hearts, minds and home to the younger generation.
Whether with one child or seven, Dave and Jean packed up and headed out on the next adventure. Walks in the woods along the Eau Claire and Chippewa Rivers, where he would build a fire to roast hotdogs; tobogganing on the hills of the Eau Claire Country Club; picnics at Carson Park (and driving lessons in the parking lot); the green canvas tent to Wisconsin State Parks; the pop-up camper to Yellowstone National Park, California, Tijuana and the Grand Canyon; the trailer and motor boat on Lake Holcombe; car trips to the East Coast; “Guy’s” weekends and canoe trips; and vacations to Europe and Mexico. Grandchildren would get into the action too with trips to the apple orchard and Big Falls.
Dave and Jean spent winter months in Gulf Shores with friends both old and new. They golfed, walked the beach and enjoyed happy hours. Since Dave was a New Year’s Eve baby, he’d always say that the whole world celebrated his birthday. Large parties on December 31 were the norm and Manhattans were his drink of choice.
Dave danced his way through life with his “bride.” In the early years, they belonged to a dance club. Dave would say, “I only know one step, but I make it work for every song.” All the girls in the family wanted a turn on the dance floor with him. He loved all things musical. He sang in the choir and was instrumental in bringing the guitar mass to St. Patrick’s Church. Dave and Jean enjoyed antiquing, going to thrift sales and collecting Hull pottery. He was always looking for that special treasure. Their homes were filled with sentimental pieces of furniture, pottery and trinkets that reminded Dave of the people he loved and the places he had been. Dave’s artistic streak came out later in life, creating wooden benches, checker boards and bird houses in his workshop for all of his children.
You have been our spiritual and moral compass and have left us with a lasting legacy. We have been blessed beyond measure to have you as our father.
Dave is survived by his children, David (Angelyn) Mickelson, Mary (Randy) Millis, John (Nancy) Mickelson, Ann (Craig) Recob, Elizabeth (Scott) Milanowski, Margaret (Jim) Graf, Carol (Jim) Eubanks; grandchildren, Trevor Mickelson, Chad (Sara) Mickelson, Tyler (Kaitlin) Mickelson, Rachel Mickelson, Alison Millis, Kelly (Robert) Klus, Katie (Shaughnessy) Murphy, Scott Mickelson, Laura Recob, Courtney Recob, Therese Milanowski, Marne Milanowski, Julia Eubanks, and Esme Eubanks; and great-grandchildren, Lilah, Maxwell, Jack, Charlie, Leo, Teddy, and a baby boy on the way.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Jean; his brother, James; and his parents.
Memorials may be directed to YMCA of the Chippewa Valley, 700 Graham Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701, and American Legion Post 53, 634 Water Street, Eau Claire, WI 54703. Funds will benefit children and veterans in need in our community.
The Mickelson family sends their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Sal Obaid and to the dedicated caregivers at The Classic.
Due to COVID-19, a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with Father James Kurzynski officiating. Inurnment of David and Jean will take place in Saint Patrick’s Cemetery in Eau Claire. Military Honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 53. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is serving his family.
