David Nelson

David L. Nelson, 81, of Mondovi passed away Monday, May 6, 2019.
Dave is survived by his wife, May Nelson and their five children, Sheree Nelson (Dan Wallery), Dan Nelson, Matt (Melissa) Nelson, Paul (Holly) Nelson, Amy (Rich) Oldroyd, 12 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cliff and Adeline Nelson and sister, Doris Wenger.
Dave was employed for 34 years at Northern States Power Co. He loved fishing, hunting, and horseback riding with his family and friends.
No formal services will be held.