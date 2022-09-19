Commander David John Noland USN, (retired) passed away September 16, 2022, at the age of 75, surrounded by his family.

David was born on May 6, 1947 to John and Edith (Froehly) Noland in Manhattan, New York. He graduated from Red Bank Catholic High School in Red Bank, New Jersey, and obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from Marquette University. While at Marquette, David fell in love with Rebecca Keil of Eau Claire and they were married May 27, 1969, at St. Olaf’s Catholic Church, following David’s graduation and commissioning as an Ensign in the United States Navy.

