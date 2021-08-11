David Wayne Olinger, 73, left for his heavenly home Sunday, August 8, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, surrounded by love from his family.
He was born December 31, 1947 in Ames, IA, to Wayne and Helen Olinger. He was the 4th of 7 children and grew up in Nevada, IA. He married Susan Joan Schmidt on November 11, 1967, who was the love of his life. Together they raised 3 children.
Dave graduated from Fairchild High School in 1966 and received an Associate’s degree from CVTC and a Bachelor’s degree from Concordia University. Dave was very proud to have worked many years in the finance department at Luther/Mayo Hospital, Eau Claire.
With strong faith, he led his family by example and was a wonderful teacher and mentor to his children and grandchildren who cherished his advice and always knew they could count on him for help.
Dave loved spending time with his family and friends. Watching the Brewers and golfing were favorite pastimes. He spent time working and relaxing at his cabin with Sue. Their yearly trips to Mexico were treasured, and he loved to share the experience with his family. He was active in his church volunteering for many positions as well as working in missions for Casas Por Cristo and Feed My Starving Children. He was especially close to his men’s bible study group and his golf buddies.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Helen Olinger, his brother Dan Olinger, sister Harriet Flick, brothers in law, Alton Carsrud and Ronald Pauley, nephew Wade Pauley and niece Allison Black.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Susan, his 3 children: Kimberley Williams, Tracy (Perry) Iberg, and Robert (Sara), grandchildren: Ashley (Brett), Jacob (Jessica), Samantha (Jeff), Hillary (Casey), Ryanne (Samuel), Abbey, Josalyn, Noah, great-grandchildren: Devin, Aydin, Baylee, Cash, Holden, Leila, Sunnie, siblings: Delories Carsrud, Mary Pauley, Janice (Jim) Cook, Dean (Cindy) Olinger.
Funeral service will take place at 11 am on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Peace Lutheran Church with Pastor Mark Schulz officiating. Visitation will take place at Peace Lutheran Church, 501 E Fillmore Ave, Eau Claire, WI 54701 Friday, August 13, 2021 from 3:30 pm — 7 pm. Visitation will continue at the church on Saturday morning from 10 am until the time of service. Private family committal will take place in Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.
The funeral service will be live streamed by Peace Lutheran Church, (https://boxcast.tv/view/david-olinger-funeral-nj3fbm70xf5qkyxh2hsc) masks and distancing will be observed as well for those who attend.
In lieu of flowers the family would like to request memorials to be directed to Peace Lutheran Church mission ministries, Peace Endowment Fund, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.