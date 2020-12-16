David “Dave” L. Peterson, 63, formerly of Weston passed away on 12/10/2020 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice.
David was born on November 1, 1957 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to Garnett and Corrine(Frank) Peterson. He was a graduate of Chilton High School, class of 1976. David was an avid deer hunter and his favorite hobby was cruising the back roads seeking the “Biggest Buck I have ever seen.”
Throughout his life David worked in the sales and sales management field at various places until his retirement in 2019 due to ill health.
David is survived by his children, Josh, Ryan and Jennalee. He is further survived by his immediate family, brothers, Mark(Debbie), Rothschild; Tom(Sarah); Terry(Tina), Wausau; Tim(Sandy), Mosinee; Joe(Kelly), Wausau and his sisters, Mary, Wausau and Marcia, Kronenwetter, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Garnett and Corrine Peterson and his brother, Nicholas Peterson.
At David’s request, no services will be held. John J. Buettgen Funeral Home of Schofield is assisting the family.
A special thank you to the staff at Wausau Aspirus Hospital, Wausau Manor and Aspirus Kidney Center for the wonderful care he received over the last several months of his life.