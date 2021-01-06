David S. Plombon, 59, of Stanley, died on Monday, January 4, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hospital-Chippewa Falls. He was born May 27, 1961, at Victory Memorial Hospital in Stanley to William and Betty (Bernklau) Plombon. Dave attended local schools, graduating from Stanley-Boyd High in 1979 as class president. After attending UW Eau Claire, he graduated from Milwaukee Area Technical School in Milwaukee with a degree in Mortuary Science. Dave moved to Madison where he worked for Ryan Funeral Home for 9 years.
Dave moved back to Stanley to run for State Assembly. After winning two elections he served the 68th assembly district from March 1993-1996. He and other local leaders were instrumental in laying the groundwork for the Stanley Prison, Ace Ethanol, and the Hwy 53 by-pass to come to fruition: all very important parts of the local economy today.
He moved to Milwaukee and worked for Max Sass and Sons Funeral Service for 11 years, moving back to the Chippewa Valley to continue in the Funeral Profession until his disability prevented him from working.
Dave enjoyed golf, blues festivals, and had a passion for politics.
He is survived by his children, Elizabeth (Alex Devonald) Plombon, Fort Collins, CO, and Mitchell Plombon of La Crosse; mother, Betty Plombon of Stanley; siblings, Richard (Doug Freelon) Plombon of San Francisco, CA, Diana Fox of Alpharetta, GA, and Daniel (Erin) Plombon of Stanley; 3 nephews and many cousins and friends. Dave was preceded in death by his father, Bill (2014) and his sister, Kay Branche (2018).
A visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Thursday, January 7 at the Plombon Funeral Home-Stanley, with burial in Oakland Cemetery, Stanley.
A Celebration of Life will be held later.