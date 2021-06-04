Ponto, David.JPG
Kiana Tietz

CELEBRATION OF LIFE FOR

DAVID (PONCH) PONTO

July 28, 1944 — November 24, 2020

Remembering a life that touched so many.

Please join the family on

June 19, 2021

1:00 — 4:00

Pinewood Golf Course

N4545 440th Street

Menomonie, WI 54751

To plant a tree in memory of David Ponto as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

