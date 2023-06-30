David A. Prescher, 76, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette, died Friday, June 23, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his loving family under the care of Mayo Hospice.

David was born June 24, 1946 in Wabasha, MN, the son of Ezra and Lorraine (Schacht) Prescher. He served honorably in the Army Reserves for 8 years.

  

Tags

Recommended for you