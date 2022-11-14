Dave read the obituaries every day, and if someone younger than him died, he would say “well I outlived that one.” On the morning of November 10, Dave didn’t win the obituary lottery. He was 81 years old. He filled those 81 years caring for family, friends, and pets, while enjoying life with curling and perfect manhattans.
Dave was born in St Cloud, Minnesota and grew up in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. He was an all state football player at Sauk Centre High School and played football for St John’s University. He then enlisted in the Air Force and played football in Europe before graduating from St. Cloud State University. His career brought their family to Terre Haute, Indiana and then to Eau Claire, Wisconsin, where they lived for the past 40 years. The legacy of those years includes a large network of friends who will tell you what a kind, gentle, and fun-loving guy he was.
He is survived by his wife Pat Reinardy, his children Dan and Meg Reinardy, his brothers Mike and Roger, and sisters Mary Beehler and Susan Hartigan. Thank you to all the amazing health care professionals and close friends for providing loving care and support for Dave. A celebration for Dave will be held Wednesday, November 16 at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Home in Altoona from 2-4 pm.
