Dave read the obituaries every day, and if someone younger than him died, he would say “well I outlived that one.” On the morning of November 10, Dave didn’t win the obituary lottery. He was 81 years old. He filled those 81 years caring for family, friends, and pets, while enjoying life with curling and perfect manhattans.

Dave was born in St Cloud, Minnesota and grew up in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. He was an all state football player at Sauk Centre High School and played football for St John’s University. He then enlisted in the Air Force and played football in Europe before graduating from St. Cloud State University. His career brought their family to Terre Haute, Indiana and then to Eau Claire, Wisconsin, where they lived for the past 40 years. The legacy of those years includes a large network of friends who will tell you what a kind, gentle, and fun-loving guy he was.

