David (Dave) Sandvig died peacefully in his home on August 3, 2022 in Eau Claire, WI at the age of 78. He will be dearly missed by those who loved him.
Dave was born on January 4, 1944 in Eau Claire, WI to Vermont and Ethel Sandvig. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1963, and while stationed in Big Spring, TX, he met and married Helen Sandvig on April 15, 1964. Before retiring from the U.S. Air Force, as a Master Sgt. Jet Mechanic, Dave served his country for 20 consecutive years, including 2 tours in Vietnam. During their 57 years of marriage, Dave and Helen devoted themselves to their 4 children and their country. After retiring from the U.S. Air Force, Dave took great satisfaction in staying home and raising his children. His children remember him for the values he instilled in them and the principals he lived by. Later in life Dave became a collector of all things, enjoyed woodworking, and recently took pride in owning a 1957 Ford Fairlane, the same vehicle he owned when he met his wife, Helen.
Dave is survived by: his wife, Martha (Helen) Sandvig; his children, David Sandvig Jr., Christopher Sandvig, Jonathan (Stacy) Sandvig, and Sherri (Donald) Condon; his siblings, Ronald Sandvig, and Judith (Larry) Stafsholt; 11 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Vermont and Ethel Sandvig; his uncle, Vernon (Helen) Sandvig, sister-in-law, Dara Sandvig; and great-grandchild, Nathaniel Sandvig.
Dave had a deep faith in his Savior Jesus Christ, and was a devoted member of Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church.
A funeral service for Dave will be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, with Pastor Aaron Hamilton officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial with full military honors will be held at Noon on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
