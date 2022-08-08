SandvigPhoto.jpg

David (Dave) Sandvig died peacefully in his home on August 3, 2022 in Eau Claire, WI at the age of 78. He will be dearly missed by those who loved him.

Dave was born on January 4, 1944 in Eau Claire, WI to Vermont and Ethel Sandvig. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1963, and while stationed in Big Spring, TX, he met and married Helen Sandvig on April 15, 1964. Before retiring from the U.S. Air Force, as a Master Sgt. Jet Mechanic, Dave served his country for 20 consecutive years, including 2 tours in Vietnam. During their 57 years of marriage, Dave and Helen devoted themselves to their 4 children and their country. After retiring from the U.S. Air Force, Dave took great satisfaction in staying home and raising his children. His children remember him for the values he instilled in them and the principals he lived by. Later in life Dave became a collector of all things, enjoyed woodworking, and recently took pride in owning a 1957 Ford Fairlane, the same vehicle he owned when he met his wife, Helen.

To plant a tree in memory of David Sandvig as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you