David J. Schlegel, age 79 of rural Strum, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
David John was born to Harold and Fern Schlegel on April 29th, 1941 in Seymour, Wisconsin. He was the 5th child of six siblings and the last surviving of the 3 boys and 3 girls. Dave grew up on his fathers Seymour dairy farm, helping as soon as he was able, especially with the cows. But David’s favorite was any job he could do with his big brother. They shared a brotherly love that was mutual growing up.
Dave first met his wife to be, Jeanette Sessions during their junior year at Hylandale Academy, Rockland. Later in 1960, they were married at the Methodist Church in Mondovi. Jeanette’s Dad had helped build that church by supplying lumber from the Session’s home farm.
After their wedding, Dave worked at the cheese factory near Seymour for 8-9 years. Then in Green Bay as a machinist for Drop Forge for 11 years. The years to follow Dave got back to his beloved farming, this time on the NE side of Seymour. David loved collecting, repairing and using old machinery, along with tending to his gentle cows, but most importantly he loved taking care of his wife and two girls. David and Jeanette were lucky to have spent their 60th anniversary together on October 30th, 2020.
Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 12th 2021 at Chippewa Valley Adventist Church, 919 10th St W, Altoona, WI 54720 with Pastor Kevin Kuehmichel officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Live streaming of David’s funeral can be found at www.chippewavalleywi.adventistchurch.org.
Burial will take place at Hadleyville Cemetery (Hwy HH and ¼ mile West of Lowe’s Creek Road), Eleva, WI.
Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.stokesprockandmundt.com .