David A. Schmitz, 59, a resident of Butner, NC, and formerly of Altoona, WI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at home with his wife by his side after a courageous battle with cancer.
David was born on June 1, 1962, to Richard and Sallee Schmitz in Milwaukee, WI. David graduated from Marshall High School in 1980, and went on to receive his Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting at the University of Notre Dame in 1984.
David started his professional career in public accounting at Price Waterhouse in Milwaukee. After deciding public accounting wasn’t a good fit, he entered the plastics manufacturing industry, where he spent his next twenty-five plus years.
Eighteen months after meeting on a blind date he married Amy Smith on June 20, 1992. They shared thirty-two years of love, laughter, and tears. David said on the fourth date he knew Amy was the right girl while attending a Milwaukee Bucks game when Amy declared that a player missed his shot because he wasn’t squared up with the basket.
David loved spending time with family, friends, and his two bow-wows Henry and Abby. He enjoyed playing any kind of game; it didn’t matter if it was cards or a board game. He was always ready for a round of pinochle, bridge, chess, Sheepshead or Scrabble.
Throughout his entire life David enjoyed all sports, although golf was certainly his favorite. He was a devoted Green Bay Packers and Fighting Irish fan, even though most of the family are Badger fans.
David is survived by his wife, Amy; sister, Dianne Schmitz of Palatine, IL; brother, Michael (Beth) of Pewaukee, WI; nieces and nephews; and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents Richard F. Schmitz and Sallee N. Schmitz.
No formal service is planned. The family asks those who wish to remember David’s life to consider making a charitable donation to the Eau Claire County Humane Association.
