David Edward Schneider, 67, of Stanley died Thursday, December 2nd at home under the care of St. Croix Hospice of Parkinson’s disease. He was born July 10th, 1954, to the late Robert and Ruth (Hurth) Schneider. He grew up and attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Boyd and then Stanley-Boyd High School graduating in 1972. David was united in marriage to Corrine Sonnentag on January 13th, 1972.
David is survived by his wife of 49 years, Corrine; his children, Wendy (Dan) Duval of Ellsworth, Scott of Eau Claire, Travis (Amanda) of Stanley, Sarah (Joe) Schultz of Eau Claire, Andrew of Stanley, Aaron (Katie) of Stanley, Julie (Derek) Stuttgen of Boyd and Emily of Stanley, 12 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and his siblings, Cheryl (Rick) Emerson of Florida, his twin, Dan (Jane) of Cadott, Bob (Laura) of Madison and Jim of Portland, OR. He is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Tom, Will, Beverly Techmeier and Richard in infancy, and brother-in-law Bill Bilecki.
A funeral mass will be held at 11AM on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church-Boyd with Father William Felix officiating. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery-Edson. Visitation will be from 9AM until time of departure Tuesday morning at Plombon Funeral Home-Stanley.
