David Schorbahn

David J. Schorbahn, 77 of Independence passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 in rural Whitehall.
David was born on May 25, 1942 to Elmer and Julia (Gierok) Schorbahn in Trempeauleau County, Wisconsin. He married Kay Larson on November 29, 1969 at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Independence. He enjoyed pitching horseshoe, playing cards, deer hunting, and spending time with his grandchildren. He owned and operated his own metal recycling company but always had time for a game of cribbage, a Pepsi, and a chew of Copenhagen.
David is survived by his wife, Kay Schorbahn of Independence, WI; daughters Melody Schorbahn of Ettrick, WI and Michele Schorbahn of St. Paul, MN; grandchildren, Keegan and Gunnar of Ettrick, WI; grand puppies, Willa, Lily, and Charlotte; siblings, Charlie, Darlene, Ernie, Mary, Francis and Adolph Jr. (Darlene); niece and Godchild, Julie; and many other nieces, nephews, and relatives.
David was preceded in death by his father, Elmer Schorbahn; mother, Julia Thoma; stepfather, Adolph Thoma Sr.; sister, Betty Jane; and brother-in-law, Martin Mish.
Memorial service will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Strum, Wisconsin with Pastor Valerian Ahles. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church on Saturday. Family and friends may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.