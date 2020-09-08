David Schultz

David John Schultz, 73, of Cooks Valley, went to his forever home with Jesus on Saturday, September 5, 2020. He was born August 3, 1947, in Menomonie, WI, to Eugene and Leone (Williams) Schultz. He was a 1966 graduate of Menomonie High School and worked several years for the DNR.
Dave married Jacqueline Mattison of Menomonie in 1968 and they had two children, Troy and Heidi. They later divorced and Dave married Patricia Sykora of Bloomer in 1987. Dave worked 42 years at Swiss Miss in Menomonie and retired in 2010. He and Pat moved to Bloomer in 2012 near her family farm.
Dave was a faithful member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Bloomer and served on the board. He enjoyed golfing, senior bowling, fishing, the grandkids & great grandkids, and camping at Moon Lake. Dave faced many physical challenges in life starting with spina bifida at birth, polio, and whooping cough as a boy. He overcame and coped with many of those problems as he aged and eagerly awaited the day he would trade in this worn out body for a new one in heaven; one that would not have to battle cancer.
Please consider donating to caringbridge.org or Mayo Clinic Hospice who did a tremendous job of keeping him comfortable and cared for.
Dave is survived by his wife, Pat of 33 years; his daughter, Heidi Schultz; two sisters, Laurie (Bob) Weisser and Amy (Jeff) Luther; five grandchildren, Cory (Kayla) Schultz, Chelsie (Jaden) Gilbertson, Trevor Valdez, Thomas and Breeana Mittlestadt; four great-grandchildren, Emmett and Lydia Schultz, and Deegan and Ellie Gilbertson. Also, by four brothers-in-law, Paul (Barb) Sykora, Dennis Sykora, Bill (Jane) Sykora, and Chuck (Dawn) Sykora; three sisters-in-law, Dort (Dan) Lee, Esther (Kevin) Knudson, and Joan (Ed) Stuart.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Troy; sister, Kathy Kuesel; many aunts, uncles, and several cousins.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Bloomer with Pastor James Strand officiating. This service will be broadcast live on the Thompson Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will be held Thursday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home in Bloomer. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Cooks Valley.
Family and friends are encouraged to leave condolences and memories online at www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.