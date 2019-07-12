Saxon, Wis. — David W. “Hagar” Sears 72, of Saxon, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, June 20, 2019.
He was born to William and Frances (Mashl) Sears on November 11, 1946, in Ashland, WI.
In high school, he lettered in Basketball and other sports. He graduated as Salutatorian (13 classmates) in the last graduating class from Saxon in 1964. On October 19, 1991, he married Mary Loreti in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
From 1964-69 Dave worked at Beloit Woodlands under George Manninen, where he assisted George in developing the first accounting system for the company. From 1969-1971 Dave worked at Hybob. George recommended Dave to the Lake Superior District Power Company which was the start of his career in mid 1971. He worked out of Ashland until 1982 and then moved to Eau Claire and continued to work for the power company through various mergers. Dave successfully retired after 33½ years.
Upon his retirement, he and Mary returned to Saxon, Wisconsin. He loved his dogs, bowling, golfing, gardening, growing vegetables, and cooking his infamous “Hagar Burgers”. He loved entering sweepstakes, and to his friends, he was known as “Mr. Sweepstakes”. He had a great sense of humor and loved telling stories or jokes to make his friends laugh. He took great care of his wife, Mary; and people would say that Dave and Mary were a team known as “Sears & Nobucks”.
Dave was without question one of the largest sports fanatics, and the Packers and the Brewers were at the top of his list. He was also a devoted attendee of the Monday night meat raffle at the Saxon Pub.
He was a current fraternal member of the Elks Lodge #402 in Eau Claire and a previous member of the Lions Club in Saxon.
To know Dave was to love him, and he was known as a loveable gentle giant and teddy bear. He was a wonderful man who was intelligent, had a mighty wit, a kind heart, a crazy sense of humor, a heartfelt laugh that came from the bottom of his belly, a genuine smile with a twinkle in his eyes and a mellow voice. He was not blessed with children; however, he graciously took on the responsibility as “Father of the Bride” for two young ladies while in Eau Claire.
As we all know, Dave was a kind, gentle man, a great provider and a one of a kind man. He was “ The Wind Beneath My Wings and now he’s an Angel watching over me”.
David was preceded in death by his parents, and mother-in-law, Frances Loreti.
He is survived by his wife, Mary, of 27 years; brothers-in-law, Jim (Tami) Loreti of Suamico, Wisconsin, Greg (Mary Grace) Loreti of Ironwood, Michigan, and Frank Loreti of Rhinelander; a sister-in-law, Patricia (Tom) Henrich of Green Bay, Wis.; three fantastic furry friends; numerous cousins; eleven nieces and nephews; fifteen great-nieces, a great-nephew; and numerous friends
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. at the Saxon Community Center.
Mary would like to thank first responder, Kristine Wozniak, members of the Saxon Fire Department, Beacon Ambulance, and Sam Mosher and employees of McKevitt-Patrick Funeral Home, Ironwood, Mich.
McKevitt-Patrick Funeral Home, Ironwood, is assisting the family. For more information or to express online condolences, please visit mckevittpatrickfuneralhome.com.