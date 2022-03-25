David R. Sherman, 70, of Eau Claire WI passed away peacefully at his home in Eau Claire on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

David is survived by his wife, Diane and his sons, David and Steven.

He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.

To plant a tree in memory of David Sherman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

