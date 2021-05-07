David R. Smith, age 63 of Eau Claire passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at his home.
David was born January 1, 1958 in Cleveland, Ohio, and was adopted by Russell and Coletta (Yost) Smith.
He grew up in the Toledo, Ohio area, attending the prestigious Nazareth Hall Military School in Grand Rapids, Ohio from grades 6-8, graduating in 1972, and graduating from Bedford High School in Temperance, Michigan, in 1976.
David served his country in the U.S. Army, and on September 10, 1983, married Lori Jane Cook in Temperance.
Over the years, David was self-employed with two companies, and was most proud of being a Restaurant Manager at a flagship franchise.
In 2009, after several years of living in the Toledo and Detroit, Michigan areas, David and Lori moved to Eau Claire to be closer to Lori’s extended family.
He enjoyed watching NASCAR and NHRA races, traveling when possible, enjoying family get-togethers, and doting on his many pets over the years.
David is survived by his wife, Lori, brothers-in-law Michael (Nancy) Cook of Eau Claire and Steven (Carol) Cook of Dickeyville, Wisconsin, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins, including special cousins Daniel and Mary Stewart. He is also survived by his best friends Rob and Barb Stokes and Bob and Deb Whiting. He was preceded in death by his parents and Lori’s parents.
Funeral service will take place at 2 pm on Monday, May 10, 2021 at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 3220 Monroe St, Eau Claire, WI 54703 with Fr James Kurzynski officiating. Visitation will take place at the church on Monday afternoon from 1 pm until the time of service. Burial will take place immediately following the service in the Salem Iron Creek Cemetery in the Spring Brook Township. You are able to attend the service virtually by clicking the available link just prior to the service beginning. The link provided will also allow you to view a recording of the service at a later time. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5Z3uYLLn1OzrLniKSvZU-A
Due to the pandemic, social distancing and face masks will be requested. Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Olaf Catholic Church and the Eau Claire Humane Society.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.