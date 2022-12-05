David E. Smith, 72, of Osseo, passed away at his home.
David Earl Smith, son of Earl and Elvira (Breitenfeldt) Smith was born Feb. 28, 1950. He was raised in the Foster area and graduated in 1968 from Osseo High School. The following year he was united in marriage to Merri Gjestvang and to this union his 3 daughters were born.
For over 16 years Dave had been employed at the Foster Co-op Creamery and for an additional 8 years he farmed. He then worked at Tiffany Tie and Lumber in Whitehall, before taking a job with Electric Cleaner Company Inc. of Osseo, where he worked until his retirement.
Over the years Dave enjoyed fishing and spending time outdoors working in his garden and tending to his lawn, always making sure it looked perfect. He also enjoyed doing woodworking projects, cooking and watching the Packers, Brewers and Badger teams. He loved his daughters, grandchildren and his dog, Chester, who was his best furry friend.
Dave is survived by his 3 daughters, Lisa Herman of Rice Lake, Jessie Henke of Eau Claire, Maggie and Steve Seefeldt of Osseo; 5 grandchildren, Heather Ford of Mondovi, Tyler Henke (Tara Nelson) of Baraboo, Abbi Henke of Rice Lake, Brody and Brenna Seefeldt of Osseo; 2 great grandchildren, Bentley and Bryce Nelson of Mondovi; brother, Don and Ellen Smith of Fall Creek; sister-in-law Joelene Smith of Osseo; niece Teresa and Steve Johnson of Hixton; nephews Jeff and Nancy Smith of Fall Creek, Dan Smith of Fall Creek and Ryan Smith of Fairchild.
Dave was preceded in death by his father Earl in 1990; his mother Elvira in 1994; his special friend Nanette Tidquist in 2006 and brother Dennis in 2015.
Per Dave’s wishes there will be no funeral. Burial and services are being planned for a later date in St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Fall Creek.