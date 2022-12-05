David E. Smith, 72, of Osseo, passed away at his home.

David Earl Smith, son of Earl and Elvira (Breitenfeldt) Smith was born Feb. 28, 1950. He was raised in the Foster area and graduated in 1968 from Osseo High School. The following year he was united in marriage to Merri Gjestvang and to this union his 3 daughters were born.

