David A. Smith, 71, of Eau Claire passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Eau Claire.
David was born on March 3, 1950, to Fredrick and Lorraine (Ginder) Smith in Eau Claire.
David is survived by his wife, Lynda Smith; daughter, Angie (Ron) Bauer; stepsons, Larry Parker, Lance (Erica) Parker, and Luke Parker; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda (Kurt) Fredrickson and Shirley (Lyman) Wedlund; brother Larry Smith; and special friend, Cindee Borton.
David was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert Smith.
There will be no funeral service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.