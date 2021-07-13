David James Steen, 80, of Osseo, WI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the Mayo Clinic Health System — Luther Campus in Eau Claire.
David was born August 1, 1940, to Alice (Steig) and James Steen. On April 18, 1961, he married his best friend, Maxine Martini; together they made their home in Osseo.
Growing up in rural Osseo on the family farm, David farmed with his father and then took over the farm after his fathers death. Oak Manor Farms was not only a business dairy farm, but also the place where he and Maxine raised three children, teaching them about hard work, commitment, and taking on challenges. He was active in Farm Bureau, Elk Creek and Osseo Lutheran Churches, 4-H Leadership, and the Osseo-Fairchild School Board. Later in life, David and Maxine moved to Osseo where David began a second career at the Osseo Area Hospital, now the Mayo Clinic Health System — Oakridge. He retired in August of 2011 as the Maintenance Director.
David was a humble, compassionate, and kind man, fiercely devoted to his family. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy. He loved his visits and the time spent with his grandchildren. He enjoyed a good football game, following the Packers and the Badgers. He spent many hours in Grandpas Workshop woodworking and creating heirlooms for his family.
David is survived by his daughter, Kim (Tom) Pietrzak and daughter, Laurel, of Big Lake, MN; two sons Jason (Jennifer) Steen of Lake Holcombe, WI and Jasons two children, Tess (David) Engel and daughter Annabelle, Shania (Dan Miscov) Steen, son Troy Steen of Osseo, WI, sisters Charolette Stamm, Mondovi, WI, Nancy Anderegg, Holmen, WI, and Karen (Bjorn) Ollaussen, Marquette, MI; along with many nieces, nephews, and people whose lives he impacted along the way.
David was preceded in death by his wife Maxine, and his parents Alice Gladys and James Andrew Steen.
Funeral Services will be held, Thursday, July 15, 2021, 12:00 noon, at the Schiefelbein Funeral Home in Osseo, WI. private family burial will follow in the Elk Creek Lutheran Cemetery, rural Osseo. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be offered at www.schiefelbeinfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family strongly encourages memorials to the Osseo Lutheran Church in Memory of David or to the charity of your choice.