David Steinmetz

David “Dave” Lee Steinmetz, age 55, of Chippewa Falls passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at his home following a short battle with cancer.
Dave was born on October 26th, 1963 the son of Henry and Rosemary (Chemlik) Steinmetz.
Dave graduated from Stanley-Boyd High School in 1983. He worked at GVS Filtrations in Bloomer.
Dave was a true Packer fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family and loved ones. He loved spending time with his son, Ryan, and his daughter, Sara. He was really looking forward to meeting his grandson in August. Dave also loved playing card games and being outside.
Dave is survived by his fiancé, Tammy Staves of Chippewa, son Ryan (Carlee) Phillips of Fond du Lac, daughter Sara of Eau Claire, Parents Henry and Rosemary Steinmetz of Boyd, and siblings Jeff (Barb) Steinmetz of Lufkin, TX, Randy (Michelle) Steinmetz of Chippewa, Todd (Jane) Steinmetz of Bowerville, MN, Rob Steinmetz of Stanley, Michele (Mike) McCarthy of West Chester, PA, Dean (Sharon) Steinmetz of Stanley, and Lisa (Wade) Eslinger of Boyd. In laws, mother, Connie (Bob) Rud of Eau Claire, Sisters in law Terry Curwick (John Jeffery) of Rice Lake, Laurie (Kevin) Olson of Chippewa, Shawn (Paul) Moe of Chippewa, Betty (Shannon) Davis of Chippewa and also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Dave was preceded in death by his grandparents, Henry and Anne Steinmetz, and Bill and Mildred Chmelik, and his brother, Tim Steinmetz and previous Wife Deb Steinmetz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 17th, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Boyd, WI, with Father William Felix officiating.
Interment will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in the Town of Edson following the Funeral Mass.
A Visitation will be held from 9:00-10:30 AM on Monday morning at the Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott, WI.
