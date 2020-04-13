David Harlan Thompson, age 76, of Onalaska, formerly of Cameron, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 from his brave battle with dementia in SpringBrook Assisted Living in Onalaska surrounded by his loving family.
David was born on August 23, 1943 in Trempealeau County, WI to Anton and Blanche (Anderson) Thompson. He graduated from the Whitehall High School in Whitehall and joined the United States Marine Corps at the age of eighteen. David served in Okinawa and Vietnam.
David married Geraldine Lee on April 14, 1962 in Whitehall.
After his honorable discharge from the United States Marine Corps, David entered the communications field (which he also held in the Marine Corps). He worked as a field engineer with GTE for 31 years. During this time, David and Geri lived in Hixton and Sun Prairie. After retirement, they moved up north to their home on Long Lake in Birchwood. David decided to go back to work and worked an additional twelve years for Mosaic Telephone as the field engineer.
David had many talents and always enjoyed helping others anyway he could. David also enjoyed woodworking projects, outside projects, 4-wheeling and was a member of the Birchwood Bobcat Riders. David also had his extra class license in ham radio (KV9J) and enjoyed being in contact with people from all over the world. He also loved sports, especially the Packers and the Badgers while enjoying Pepsi and popcorn.
David’s love of his family always came first which encouraged and inspired his children and grandchildren. David will always be remembered for his kindness and compassion for others and his wonderful sense of humor. He brought joy to all who knew him.
David is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Geraldine; a son, Bryan (Cindy) Thompson; a daughter, Laura (Steve) Tranberg; two grandchildren, Matt Thompson and Amanda Tranberg; two brothers, Allen Thompson and John (Brenda) Thompson; a sister, Nancy (Jerry) Schoof; a brother-in-law, William Gesell and a sister-in-law, Ruth Thompson.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by two sisters, Faye Gesell and Sharon Tiegen; a brother, Rodney Thompson and a sister-in-law, Patricia Thompson.
Private graveside services and burial will be in the Elk Creek Lutheran Church Cemetery in rural Osseo. Military rites will be provided by the Hutchins-Stendahl American Legion Post #191.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the Gundersen Hospice staff.
David’s family would like to express their heartfelt love and gratitude to the entire Gundersen Hospice Team along with staff at SpringBrook in Onalaska.
Sympathy cards may be sent to Laura Tranberg at 716 Tamarack Trail Holmen, WI 54636.
The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.