David Laverne Tietz, 77, formerly of Eau Claire, passed away February 6, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Raised in Eau Claire and graduated from Memorial High School in 1962, Dave married his high school and lifetime sweetheart Dianne Mathison in 1965. They moved to Colorado Springs, CO where he attended technical school and earned a degree in electrical engineering. Upon graduation Dave was hired by Texas Instruments, and worked in Dallas, Texas. With the birth of his daughter and wanting to raise his family back in Wisconsin, Dave accepted a position with National Presto and returned to Eau Claire. Dave later took his expertise in electronics to a new business venture. Along with his younger brother, Bob, they introduced the Chippewa Valley to the personal computer, opening the area’s first computer store, ComputerLand, in 1980. Having established the successful business, it sold and Dave relocated to Florida, and eventually to Loudon, Tennessee in retirement.
Dave is survived by his wife, Dianne, of Louden, Tennessee; his children Sally and Brian (Noelle); and grandchildren Travis, Ava, and Grayson, all of Florida. He is further survived by his two brothers, James and Robert (Sue) of Waunakee, Wisconsin. A celebration of Dave’s life will be held March 11 in Louden, Tennessee. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.
