David C. Tilseth, Age 89 of Eagan, Minnesota passed away Wednesday June 2, 2021 with his family by his side.
David was born and raised on a farm in Menomonie, WI. After graduating from Menomonie High School, he joined the U.S. Army. He was stationed at Fort Leonard in Missouri. Because he could drive tractors, he was sent to Japan instead of Korea. He became a heavy equipment operator and helped to reconstruct Japan.
Upon leaving the army, he moved to Minnesota. He joined Waterous Company on 1-8-1951 as a Laborer/ Truck Driver making $1.27 per hour. He spent his entire working life with Waterous Company. He retired on 3/1/1994 as a Specialist A – Pump Assembler. A 43-year career!
On May 14,1955 David married hometown girl Carol Augusta Sager. They built their home in what is now Eagan, MN. They lived in the basement until they could afford to build the main living area upstairs. David and Carol raised 3 children and lived a happy life until Carol’s death in 2009. David was able to live independently until his death.
David was a renowned gardener, generously sharing the fruits, vegetables and flowers of his labors with those around him. He enjoyed fishing, was a sharp card player, played softball and went cross country skiing well into his 60’s. But most of all David loved his family. He was always available to pitch in with encouraging words, or his tools as the situation required. He leaves behind a legacy including: Basement, Deck, Porch and Pergola construction; Repairs of every kind; and the many beautiful gardens he inspired and helped create.
The last of his era, David is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Carol; his parents, Louie and Alma Tilseth; his sisters, Shirley Goers and Geraldine Tilseth and his brothers, Alan, Donald, Gerald and Eugene Tilseth. He is survived by his children, Sherri (Mike) Pinotti, Christy (John) Tavernit and Steven (Julie Miller) Tilseth; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cherished Friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 14th from 4pm to 8pm. The Funeral Tuesday June 15th at 11:00 am at Klecatsky and Sons Eagan Chapel. A burial with Military Honors will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by Klecatsky & Sons – 651-454-9488