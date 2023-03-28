David C. Voss, 71, died on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Dove West in Eau Claire.
He was born on May 25, 1951 to Gerald “Jerry” and Beverly “Bev” (Johnson) Voss. Dave grew up in Eau Claire and graduated from Memorial High School in 1970. He joined the US Army in 1970 and served until 1977. Dave felt honored to serve his country and was a proud veteran. He was a lifelong fan of CB Radio, Ham Radio, trains and photography, and he was trained as a Storm Watcher. Dave was in charge of the monthly siren tests, and for many Sunday afternoons, he was the engineer on the Chippewa Valley Railroad in Carson Park. Dave was a member of the Eau Claire Amateur Radio Club; he is now a silent key, KB9WPC.
Dave is survived by the love of his life, Sue Bates; his sister, Anita (Dale) Reid; his nephews, Andrew and Peter Reid; numerous cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, April 3, 2023 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, with Pastor Dave Irgens officiating. Military Honors will be provided by American Legion Post 53. Visitation will take place from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Inurnment will be at Northern Wisconsin Memorial Veteran’s Cemetery, Spooner, at a later date.