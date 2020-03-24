David Webb

David L. “Dave” Webb, age 70, of Eau Claire, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at Our House Senior Living with his loving wife by his side.
Dave was born December 9, 1949, in Durand, WI, to the late George and Josephine (Biesterveld) Webb. He graduated from Durand High School with the Class of 1968. After graduation, he joined the US Army and served until his honorable discharge in 1971. Dave married Julie Graske on November 18, 1972, at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Eau Galle, WI. He worked at Bauer Built for 45 years, retiring as manager. Dave was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, and the American Legion Post 240 of Baldwin, WI. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards and cribbage, camping, and cars and tires. He was a hard-working, family man first and foremost.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Julie; children, LaDonna (Jamie) DeLorme of Minneapolis, MN, and Joseph (Sunny) Webb of Seattle, WA; sisters, Joan Seipel, Marilyn (Al) LaBrec and Nancy Calaway; mother-in-law, Audrey Graske; sisters-in-law, Clara Ann Webb and Mary Webb; brothers-in-law, Bud Bland and Bob (Carol) Graske; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Dave is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gerald (Theresa), Bernard, Lawrence, and William (Virginia); sisters, Cecelia (Tom) Fedie, Marcella (Ken) Hurst, Sally (Jim) Hayden, and Judy Bland; father-in-law, LaVern Graske; and brothers-in-law, Paul Calaway and John Seipel.
The family would like to thank the staff at Our House Senior Living and the nurses with St. Croix Hospice.
A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Eau Claire. A memorial visitation will be announced at a later date. Burial will take place in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner, WI.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com