David Richard Weghorn, cherished son, loved brother, special Uncle D, and dear friend to many, passed away from Cancer on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester, MN.
He was born August 30, 1965 in Oconomowoc, WI to Richard and Barbara (Clark) Weghorn. He lived in Phillips, WI for 22 years, where he had many friends. He graduated from Phillips High School in 1984 and from Southwest Technical College in Fennimore, WI in 1985.
David was a machinist at Federal Mogul in Lake City, MN for 25 years. He loved to hunt and fish, and he enjoyed all the times he spent with numerous friends. He will be missed by all who knew him.
David is survived by his sons, Daniel Weghorn of Eagan, MN, Tim Clark (Lexara) of Nelson, WI; granddaughters, LaTori and Kambrie; his parents, Richard and Barbara of Menomonie; sisters, Lisa (Michael) Bub of Medford and Pamela Martin of Menomonie; a brother Steven (Julie) Weghorn of Menomonie; also, many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, cousins and aunts and uncles.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI with Pastor Bob Friese officiating. There will be visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Peace Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of Menomonie, Dunn Co. WI.