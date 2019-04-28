David Woodruff

David L. Woodruff, 79, of Bloomer passed away unexpectedly on April 23, 2019, at his favorite place — his cabin.
He was born on January 21, 1940, in Chippewa Falls to the late Leslie and Loretta (Boettcher) Woodruff. Dave married his high school sweetheart, Jane Burgess, on September 17, 1960.
During his childhood, Dave worked his way through Boy Scouts and earned the prestigious title of Eagle Scout in 1955. He joined the United States Army after graduating from Bloomer High School in 1958 and served in Frankfurt, Germany, until 1962. After leaving the military, he returned to Wisconsin where he held a number of jobs with the Chippewa County Highway Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Ridgeland Postal Service, and Dunn County Sheriff’s Department.
One highlight of Dave’s life was starting the “Woody Acres” farm. He raised hundreds of sheep from the time the farm started in 1971 to 1993. During that time, he earned the ‘Master Shepherds Award’ for his hard work and excellence in sheep farming.
Dave loved the outdoors and spent a lot of time fishing and hunting at his cabin with his family. In his retirement, he enjoyed driving cars for Southworth Chevrolet of Bloomer and Gilberts Motors of Sand Creek.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jane, his children Scott (Terry) Woodruff of Trego, Kim (Larry) Hoffman of Chippewa Falls, Todd (Missy) Woodruff of Baldwin, Joni (Tom) Amundsen of Amery; 15 grandchildren as well as 8 great-grandchildren.
Dave’s greatest love was to serve the Lord. He also loved his family and the many friends he encountered over the years, keeping them in his prayers every day.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Bloomer Baptist Church Bloomer, WI from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. with a service to follow. Interment will be held at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be given in his name to Hope Gospel Mission in Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www. cremationsociety-wi.com.