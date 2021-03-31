David (“Dubs”) Young was born in Black River Falls, WI on February 27, 1954 and passed away suddenly on March 21, 2021 in his home in Eau Claire WI. He was the son of Samuel and Corinne Young, baptized and confirmed in the Evangelical Lutheran Church. He graduated from Black River Falls High School in 1972 and graduated from UW La Crosse with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1976.
David’s life was centered around participation in athletics. When he was thirteen years old, he won the State Jaycee Golf Tournament in Madison and represented the state in the National Tournament at Torre Pines in San Diego, California.
In High School, he excelled in football, basketball and golf; winning participation awards all four years. He quarterbacked his high school football team to three successful seasons and in golf, he participated in two WIAA State Tournaments with his team and once attending the WIAA State Tournament as an individual. He went on to participate successfully in college level basketball and golf, playing for UW La Crosse.
Athletics brought him joy and job opportunities throughout his life. He worked selling sporting goods, coached youth basketball, football, and golf, assistant coached for the football team at Baldwin-Woodville High School, and college level Men’s Basketball at UW River Falls where he was awarded Assistant Coach of the Year. David also enjoyed substitute teaching and time spent with friends and family.
As a coach and a mentor, David was always available to give advice and to analyze someone’s performance in the most patient and caring way. He was always ready to play catch and to listen. After retirement, David was most recently employed with Festival Foods in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
David is survived by this parents, Samuel and Corinne (Rindahl) Young; one brother Steven, of Houlton, WI; and two sisters, Rebecca (Steve) Meyer of Hixton, and Kristen (Andrew) Miller of Minneapolis, MN; nephews, Christopher Burgau and Samuel Miller; and nieces, Katie Burgau, Emelia Miller and Luca Miller; along with many former teammates/brothers and close friends, Z, R Bell, Buck, Erik, Kap, Mase, and Pinky, who represent so many more. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
The family is planning A Celebrate of Life for David on June 5, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the Skyline Golf Course. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in David’s memory to Jackson County Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers, Inc. P.O Box 354, Black River Falls Wi 54615, or the the Skyline Golf Course, 612 N 11th St. Black River Falls, Wi 54615.
