David E. Zell, age 89, of Eau Claire WI, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire.
Dave was born on December 22, 1930, son of Edward and Lettie (Smith) Zell. He graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1948. He married Darlene Shepler in 1953. They later divorced. In 1974, Dave married Betty Bylander and lived in Eau Claire until the time of his death.
In his younger years, Dave enjoyed playing golf, camping-socializing, shooting pool and gardening.
In 1951, he was drafted during the Korean War, where he was discharged with High Honors. Dave was a butcher at Co-op Shopping Center for a couple years before starting a job as a paper cutter, then in sales at Shedd Brown where he worked many years until they closed the doors. After his retirement he had time to watch his sports. His favorite teams were the Twins and Vikings. Dave was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. When he could no longer attend, he would watch services on TV Sunday mornings.
David will be missed by his three children, Wade (Nancy) Zell (Jeanne Coppins) of Sun City, AZ, Wendy Zell of Janesville, WI, and Marc (Janice) Zell of Thorp, WI; one sister, Marge Penning of Janesville, WI; ten grandchildren, Jody (Jim), Jeff, Jay (Tuti), Jennifer, Jaime (Ryan), Tarynne, Heather (Erik), Sonya, Matthew (Alyssa), and Mariah; and 13 great-grandchildren, Dylan, Kyerstan, Katy, Joni, Ethan, Issac, Jayden, Crandyn, Jacob, Caitlyn, Josh, Troy and Ryan.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty in 2018; brother, Donald Zell; and his parents.
The family wishes to thank Dove West and Mayo Hospice for the care they have given to their dad, and to Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services for their help during this hard time.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 Noon, Friday, August 14, 2020, at the WEST CHAPEL of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave. in Eau Claire with Pastor David Irgens officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire with Military Honors conducted by VFW Post 305. For online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com