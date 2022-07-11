Dawn E. Hager, age 54, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 8, 2022 at MCHS in Bloomer. She was born May 12, 1968 in Bloomer to John and Ramona Hartzell) Hurt. She married Steven M. Hager on May 11, 1985 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Chippewa Falls. Dawn had her associates degree and was currently attending school to become an accountant. After getting her ministerial certification, she officiated at several weddings. She loved baking and was known for her amazing wedding cakes. She was very active with Special Friends a group based out of Chippewa Falls which works with adults who have disabilities and was instrumental in the building of Erickson Park and fishing dock. She was also a volunteer liaison for special needs children with CESA. Being a caregiver was her special gift and she loved being a mom to her many children.
She is survived by her husband: Steven; children: Logan Hager, Tyler Hager, Kelvin Hager, Bryce Hager, Anton Hager, Carmine Hager, Ryan Pittman and Joelle Pittman; parents: John and Ramona Hurt; her in-laws: Beverly and Duane Hager; siblings: Laura (Wade) Pittman, Tonda (Lloyd) Miller and Tracy (Stacy) Hurt; nieces and nephews: Chrissy, Chandler, Ashley and Andrew; brothers-in-law: Scott Holloway and Kevin (Barb Heller) Hager; sister-in-law: Michelle Hager; step-grandmother: Carol Konerik; godsons: Donald Tichey and Ezekiel Czubakowski; numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM at The Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer with a visitation from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com
