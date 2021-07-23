Dawn Denise Robinson, 67, of Eau Claire passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at River Pines in Altoona.
Dawn was born on February 27, 1954, to Donald and Lorraine (Nelson) Dreke. Dawn lived most of her life in Eau Claire. She graduated from Memorial High School and later continued her education at CVTC. Dawn spent several years working in the healthcare and hospitality industries until finally settling into an administrative position at CVTC , retiring in 2016. When she was not working, she could be found helping friends and family, lounging in her pool, maybe fishing, or just comfortably at home baking.
She was diagnosed with cancer in 2018.
Dawn is survived by her children, Jessica Dreke, Sooner Robinson, Jason Robinson, and Kaleena Robinson; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; mother, Lorraine Smith; sisters, Christie (Gary) Flohr and Connie (Patrick) Hobson; brother, Kim Dreke; and several nieces and nephews.
Dawn was preceded in death by her father, Donald Dreke; stepfather, Lloyd Smith; and brothers, Donald Dreke, Leonard Dreke, David Dreke, and Kevin Dreke.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, with the time and location to be posted when confirmed. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.
