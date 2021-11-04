Dawn Zebro

Dawn Jean Zebro, age 75, of Menomonie passed away Monday, November 2, 2021 at Mayo Red Cedar hospital in Menomonie surrounded by her children.
She was born Jan. 13, 1946 in Menomonie to Vernon and Emma (Stevens) Mitchell. She grew up in the Tainter Lake area and graduated from Menomonie High School in 1964. After graduation she worked at a sewing factory in Hastings, Minn., and then spent over 20 years at the Wheeler Post Office and raising her children.
Dawn married Robert Zebro on April 3, 1965 at the church of God in Graytown, WI. They built a great life together and were inseparable. They laughed through all life’s successes and struggles and had so many good times. They lived in the Wheeler area and had four children, Kevin, Brian and (twins) Melissa and Melody.
Dawn was a devoted wife and mother. She had a strong dedication to her family, always putting them first. She had a great sense of humor and joy for life. Her laugh and smile were contagious and would brighten all around her. She enjoyed gardening, snowmobiling, sewing and baking. She made the best strawberry jam. She also loved animals. If ever a stray cat or dog came to her house it had a home.
She also had a great love for her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them, and her family and friends.
Dawn is survived by her sons, Kevin (Sonya) Zebro of Boyceville and Brian (Frances) Zebro of Sparta; daughters, Melissa (John) Moser of Burnsville, Minn. and Melody (Darren) Olson, of Wheeler; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Dixie (Norman) Yaeger of Menomonie; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; parents, Vernon and Emma; brothers, Ralph, Louie, Bernie and Russel; and a niece, Kami.
Funeral Services will be held at 12 p.m. (noon) on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie with Teresa Pejsa officiating. There will be visitation at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Hay River Cemetery in the Town of Hay River, Dunn County.